Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Raised to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
OTCMKTS LNZNF opened at $44.22 on Tuesday. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $41.11 and a 1-year high of $80.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average of $54.97.
About Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft
