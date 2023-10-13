StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN MHH opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.40 million, a PE ratio of 56.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). Mastech Digital had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHH. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in Mastech Digital by 35.1% during the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 771,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after buying an additional 200,445 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 7.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 147,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 9,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Mastech Digital by 29.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 29,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.