DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Handelsbanken

Handelsbanken upgraded shares of DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Danske cut shares of DSV A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,280.00.

DSV A/S Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSDVY opened at $90.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.33. DSV A/S has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter. DSV A/S had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 20.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DSV A/S will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

