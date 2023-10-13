Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Price Target Cut to GBX 379 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 425 ($5.20) to GBX 379 ($4.64) in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ARGGY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 375 ($4.59) to GBX 400 ($4.90) in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARGGY

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Price Performance

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Shares of ARGGY opened at $2.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $5.17.

(Get Free Report)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers. It has strategic technology agreement with Mercedes-Benz AG.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.