Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Price Target Cut to GBX 379 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 425 ($5.20) to GBX 379 ($4.64) in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on ARGGY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 375 ($4.59) to GBX 400 ($4.90) in a research report on Friday, August 18th.
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Price Performance
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers. It has strategic technology agreement with Mercedes-Benz AG.
