Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Beach Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.
Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.
