Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Craig Hallum

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TYGO. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Tigo Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Tigo Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Tigo Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Tigo Energy Trading Up 7.6 %

NASDAQ:TYGO opened at $4.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.45. Tigo Energy has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $68.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tigo Energy will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Zvi Alon sold 6,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $72,842.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,260.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tigo Energy during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tigo Energy during the second quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Tigo Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,616,000.

Tigo Energy Company Profile

Tigo Energy, Inc develops module-level power electronics (Flex MLPE) and module optimizer technology for the solar industry. It offers solar optimizers. The company also provides software solutions, which include module-level monitoring software that manages utility, commercial, and residential PV arrays; and a mobile application for solar array management.

