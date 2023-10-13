Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Upgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

HSBC upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Free Report) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.28.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

