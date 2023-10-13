African Rainbow Minerals (OTCMKTS:AFBOF) Upgraded at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of African Rainbow Minerals (OTCMKTS:AFBOF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
African Rainbow Minerals Price Performance
Shares of AFBOF opened at $8.09 on Monday. African Rainbow Minerals has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19.
African Rainbow Minerals Company Profile
