African Rainbow Minerals (OTCMKTS:AFBOF) Upgraded at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of African Rainbow Minerals (OTCMKTS:AFBOF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

African Rainbow Minerals Price Performance

Shares of AFBOF opened at $8.09 on Monday. African Rainbow Minerals has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19.

African Rainbow Minerals Company Profile

African Rainbow Minerals Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified mining and minerals company in South Africa and Malaysia. It explores for platinum group metals, nickel, coal, iron ore, manganese ore, and chrome ore, as well as gold. African Rainbow Minerals Limited was founded in 1933 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

