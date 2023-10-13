Airbnb’s (ABNB) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $141.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ABNB. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Airbnb from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.77.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB stock opened at $125.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at $17,591,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,591,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at $18,197,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,114,329 shares of company stock valued at $159,698,070 over the last 90 days. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Airbnb by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,044,000 after buying an additional 1,103,413 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,971,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,011,000 after purchasing an additional 429,772 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,712,000 after purchasing an additional 273,316 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $332,438,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,087,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,663,000 after purchasing an additional 130,756 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

