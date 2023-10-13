Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Raised to $96.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.67.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $83.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.11. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $44.62 and a 1-year high of $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $76,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

