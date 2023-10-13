Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $235.71.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.5 %

ALNY stock opened at $165.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.54. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $159.47 and a 1-year high of $242.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $318.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.73 million. On average, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $766,085.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,002.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,041.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,997.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $766,085.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,002.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,144 shares of company stock worth $2,806,347. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,601,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

