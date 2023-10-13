Croda International (LON:CRDA) Price Target Lowered to GBX 5,000 at Berenberg Bank

Croda International (LON:CRDA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,800 ($83.23) to GBX 5,000 ($61.20) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CRDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Croda International from GBX 5,600 ($68.54) to GBX 5,200 ($63.65) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,200 ($75.89) to GBX 5,000 ($61.20) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6,420 ($78.58).

LON CRDA opened at GBX 4,439 ($54.33) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,232 ($51.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7,270 ($88.98). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,123.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,806.40. The stock has a market cap of £6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3,193.53, a P/E/G ratio of 84.48 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of GBX 47 ($0.58) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Croda International’s payout ratio is presently 7,769.78%.

In other news, insider Tom Brophy acquired 384 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5,158 ($63.13) per share, with a total value of £19,806.72 ($24,243.23). Insiders purchased 390 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,215 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products.

