PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
PolyMet Mining Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PLM opened at $2.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.42 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.55. PolyMet Mining has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of PolyMet Mining
About PolyMet Mining
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PolyMet Mining
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.