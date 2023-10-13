PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PLM opened at $2.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.42 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.55. PolyMet Mining has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of PolyMet Mining

About PolyMet Mining

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in PolyMet Mining by 87.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 18,340 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PolyMet Mining by 13.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 15,653 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PolyMet Mining in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in PolyMet Mining in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PolyMet Mining in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

