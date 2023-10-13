Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of SYNH stock opened at $42.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.34. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $52.23.
Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 1.31%. Analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.
