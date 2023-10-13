Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Syneos Health Stock Performance

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $42.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.34. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $52.23.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 1.31%. Analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syneos Health

About Syneos Health

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.