Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVR opened at $16.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.91. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $32.94. The company has a market cap of $16.25 million, a PE ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 0.07.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.21%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is 102.57%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 20.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

