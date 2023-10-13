Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of APVO stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17.
Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Aptevo Therapeutics
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aptevo Therapeutics
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.