Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of APVO stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Aptevo Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APVO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.