StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Avinger in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Avinger Price Performance

Shares of Avinger stock opened at $4.45 on Monday. Avinger has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.41. The company has a market cap of $3.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.64.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported ($8.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.35) by ($1.50). The business had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 6,767.92% and a negative net margin of 208.86%. Analysts expect that Avinger will post -19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Avinger during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Avinger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Avinger by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avinger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 8.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

