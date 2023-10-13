SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2023

Barclays upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAYFree Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SSAB AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.33. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $3.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.47.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAYGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a positive return on equity of 20.46% and a negative net margin of 13.39%.

About SSAB AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products.

