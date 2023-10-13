CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $0.76 on Monday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

