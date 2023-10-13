Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Argo Group International Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:ARGO opened at $29.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Argo Group International has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $30.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.97.
Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.42). Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Argo Group International
About Argo Group International
Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.
Featured Articles
