Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Argo Group International Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ARGO opened at $29.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Argo Group International has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $30.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.42). Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Argo Group International

About Argo Group International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Argo Group International by 27.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Argo Group International by 36.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 119,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 32,050 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Argo Group International by 7.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Argo Group International by 23.0% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 324,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after buying an additional 60,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,777,000.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

