LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Performance

Shares of LIQT stock opened at $3.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59. The company has a market cap of $20.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. LiqTech International has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $4.66.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.99 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 48.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiqTech International

About LiqTech International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in LiqTech International by 7.5% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 763,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 54,637 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 89,789 shares in the last quarter. 20.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

