LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of LIQT stock opened at $3.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59. The company has a market cap of $20.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. LiqTech International has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $4.66.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.99 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 48.14%.
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
