Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, HSBC started coverage on Lonza Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $580.00.
Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments. The Biologics segment engages in the contract development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals for clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle, including drug substance and drug product manufacturing.
