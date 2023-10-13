Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Koss Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Koss stock opened at $2.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81. Koss has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of -0.45.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 63.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Koss during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Koss during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Koss by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Koss during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Koss by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

