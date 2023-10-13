Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Koss Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Koss stock opened at $2.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81. Koss has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of -0.45.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 63.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Koss
Koss Company Profile
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.
