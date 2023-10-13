StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust Price Performance

Hersha Hospitality Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE HT opened at $9.89 on Monday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $396.44 million, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 6.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hersha Hospitality Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 114.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1,166.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.