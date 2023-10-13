Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Cut to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BASFY. BNP Paribas cut Basf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC cut Basf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Basf has a consensus rating of Hold.

Basf Price Performance

BASFY opened at $11.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.90. Basf has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.51.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Basf had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $18.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Basf will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

