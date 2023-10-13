ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ARM. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ARM in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on ARM in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ARM in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ARM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on ARM in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 62.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ARM opened at 51.85 on Monday. ARM has a 52-week low of 49.85 and a 52-week high of 69.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ARM stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

