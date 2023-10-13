ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Now Covered by HSBC

HSBC began coverage on shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ARM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a hold rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on ARM in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ARM in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on ARM in a research report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on ARM in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of 62.11.

Shares of ARM stock opened at 51.85 on Monday. ARM has a 12 month low of 49.85 and a 12 month high of 69.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ARM stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

