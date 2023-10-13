Bank of America Increases Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target to $275.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $267.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $242.29.

Shares of VRSK opened at $245.98 on Monday. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $162.94 and a 1 year high of $249.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 74.31, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.80.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.13 million. On average, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,333,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total value of $360,203.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,962,269.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,333,250.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,677 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,168 in the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

