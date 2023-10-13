Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $260.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an underperform rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $239.03.

TSLA opened at $258.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.49. The company has a market capitalization of $821.65 billion, a PE ratio of 73.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Tesla has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $27,275,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,563,110 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

