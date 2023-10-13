Barclays Lowers Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $51.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TENB. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Tenable from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenable from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.93.

Tenable Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of TENB opened at $42.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.68 and a beta of 1.22. Tenable has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.10.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.24 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 23.51% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $952,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,893,813.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $190,296.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,638,581.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $952,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,651 shares in the company, valued at $12,893,813.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,440 shares of company stock valued at $5,283,449. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,984,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,251,000 after buying an additional 337,206 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,247,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,843,000 after buying an additional 370,932 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in Tenable by 13.2% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,040,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,949,000 after purchasing an additional 472,322 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Tenable by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,028,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,007,000 after purchasing an additional 38,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Tenable by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,503,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,019,000 after purchasing an additional 92,160 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

