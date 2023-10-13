vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
vTv Therapeutics Stock Performance
vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. vTv Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69.
vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.
About vTv Therapeutics
vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.
