vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVTFree Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Performance

vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. vTv Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

About vTv Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.