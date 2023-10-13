Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target Cut to $57.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.21.

Shares of XEL opened at $58.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $53.73 and a 1 year high of $72.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.22.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.03%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,020,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 90,544.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 3,219,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,159,000 after buying an additional 1,183,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

