Berenberg Bank Lowers Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Price Target to GBX 420

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 580 ($7.10) to GBX 420 ($5.14) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 560 ($6.85) to GBX 500 ($6.12) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Shares of LON:AFM opened at GBX 320 ($3.92) on Tuesday. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a 12-month low of GBX 295 ($3.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 508 ($6.22). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 351.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 404.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of £390.43 million, a PE ratio of 2,133.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.

