Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Zai Lab from $75.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Zai Lab Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $23.58 on Monday. Zai Lab has a 12-month low of $20.98 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average of $29.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.51). Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 38.48% and a negative net margin of 156.07%. The firm had revenue of $68.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zai Lab will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. 43.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

