Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Sodexo Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of SDXAY stock opened at $20.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.31. Sodexo has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $22.69.
Sodexo Company Profile
