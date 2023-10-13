AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded AB SKF (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.40.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SKFRY

AB SKF (publ) Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SKFRY opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.31. AB SKF has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $20.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.50.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 5.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AB SKF (publ)

(Get Free Report)

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in segments, Industrial and Automotive. It offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, thin section bearing, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.