Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Raised to Buy at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

TLTZY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. DNB Markets raised shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Handelsbanken raised shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tele2 AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) stock opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21. Tele2 AB has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.52.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $679.83 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.1529 dividend. This is a positive change from Tele2 AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

