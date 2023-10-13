The Sage Group’s (SGE) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,100 ($13.46) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SGE. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.00) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 810 ($9.91) to GBX 850 ($10.40) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 930 ($11.38).

The Sage Group Stock Up 1.9 %

About The Sage Group

Shares of LON SGE opened at GBX 1,020 ($12.48) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5,100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 981.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 898.56. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of GBX 665.60 ($8.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,055 ($12.91).

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

