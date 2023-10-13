Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Price Target to GBX 645

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 635 ($7.77) to GBX 645 ($7.89) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.73) price objective on shares of Yellow Cake in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.47) price target on shares of Yellow Cake in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on YCA
Yellow Cake Stock Up 1.0 %
Yellow Cake Company Profile
Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Yellow Cake
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.