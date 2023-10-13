Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Price Target to GBX 645

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 635 ($7.77) to GBX 645 ($7.89) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.73) price objective on shares of Yellow Cake in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.47) price target on shares of Yellow Cake in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

Shares of LON:YCA opened at GBX 514.50 ($6.30) on Tuesday. Yellow Cake has a 52-week low of GBX 350.80 ($4.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 582 ($7.12). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 486.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 428.80. The company has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,169.32 and a beta of 0.37.

Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

