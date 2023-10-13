Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of GNC stock opened at GBX 86.80 ($1.06) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £419.63 million, a P/E ratio of 1,736.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 80.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 80.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35.

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

