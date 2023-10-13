Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Purchases £148.92 in Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Sainsbury bought 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 876 ($10.72) per share, with a total value of £148.92 ($182.28).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

On Tuesday, September 26th, Adrian Sainsbury sold 19,267 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 832 ($10.18), for a total value of £160,301.44 ($196,207.39).

Close Brothers Group Price Performance

CBG stock opened at GBX 849.50 ($10.40) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 839.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 885.17. The company has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,573.15, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.89. Close Brothers Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 790 ($9.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,139 ($13.94).

Close Brothers Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th will be issued a GBX 45 ($0.55) dividend. This is an increase from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $22.50. This represents a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Close Brothers Group’s payout ratio is presently 12,592.59%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.46) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 961 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,052.75 ($12.89).

Read Our Latest Report on CBG

About Close Brothers Group

(Get Free Report)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.