Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 204,811 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 883,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,811 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $414,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 693,246 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,820,977 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $609.42. 1,017,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,021,775. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $549.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $467.65. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $612.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.09.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

