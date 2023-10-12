Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,070 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lifted its position in Tesla by 1.3% in the second quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,110 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $262.00. The stock had a trading volume of 35,270,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,584,422. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.18 and a 200-day moving average of $229.29. The firm has a market cap of $831.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.50, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

