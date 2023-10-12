Miller Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 956 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.0% of Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,082,211,000 after buying an additional 136,512,194 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after acquiring an additional 78,995,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $1,829,675,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,678,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 14,194.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,221,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $358,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,157,064 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.78. 5,919,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,731,043. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.17 and a 200 day moving average of $35.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $42.58. The firm has a market cap of $129.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.20%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Get Our Latest Report on VZ

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.