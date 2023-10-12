Capital City Trust Co. FL Lowers Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Capital City Trust Co. FL decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,709 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Target were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 12,050.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

TGT traded up $1.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,448,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.76. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Target’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.