Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Has $273,000 Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $372.41. The stock had a trading volume of 12,576,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,317,781. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $367.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.77. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

