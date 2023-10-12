6,000 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Acquired by Miller Wealth Advisors LLC

Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Intel accounts for about 0.1% of Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of INTC traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $37.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,052,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,172,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.24. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.55.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

