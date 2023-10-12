Miller Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 327 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 934.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 362 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 0.1% of Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $311.38. The stock had a trading volume of 410,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,544. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $287.75 and a one year high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $328.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 24.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

