LMG Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Eaton by 74.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after buying an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ETN stock traded up $2.61 on Thursday, hitting $218.48. The company had a trading volume of 396,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,816. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $87.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $132.01 and a twelve month high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

