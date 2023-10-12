Seizert Capital Partners LLC Buys 99,010 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 441,574 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,010 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 1.6% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $30,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in CVS Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in CVS Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in CVS Health by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,944 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.86. 780,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,864,539. The firm has a market cap of $91.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.62 and a 52-week high of $104.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.02.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.56.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

